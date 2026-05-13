MN lawmaker shootings: Impersonating law enforcement will become felony

The Brief Impersonating a police officer will soon get you a stronger punishment in Minnesota after two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot last June. Vance Boelter is accused of impersonating a police officer when he allegedly shot Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. A bill authored by Hoffman that is headed to the Governor's desk will make impersonating a police officer a felony, effective Aug. 1.



Impersonating a police officer is about to get you a stronger punishment in Minnesota because of an assassin’s attacks last June.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, plus their dog Gilbert, died in the June 14, 2025 shooting at their Brooklyn Park home.

Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, survived the attack at their Champlin home, along with their daughter, Hope.

John Hoffman's bill

Why you should care:

Hoffman wrote the bill making it a felony instead of a misdemeanor to impersonate an officer, which the shooter was doing.

"It sends a clear signal to people that will face stiff and severe consequences if they violate that trust. When I answered the door on June 14, I did so because of the trust. And I never want another person in this state to have that trust shattered," Hoffman said.

What's next:

The bill has now passed unanimously in the House and the Senate. It’s off to the Governor’s office for his signature, and then it takes effect Aug. 1.