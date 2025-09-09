MN House DFL names Zack Stephenson as leader after Melissa Hortman’s assassination

article

The Brief State Representative Zack Stephenson has been elected as the next Minnesota House DFL Leader. Stephenson is succeeding Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed in June. The Minnesota House DFL currently consists of 66 members.



Minnesota House Democrats have selected Rep. Zack Stephenson as the new caucus leader, nearly three months after Melissa Hortman was killed.

New House DFL leader

Local perspective:

Rep. Stephenson, who represents Anoka and Coon Rapids, was elected to take over Hortman’s position late Monday night. In a statement, Stephenson expressed it was a privilege to be chosen, and he will continue to honor his friend’s legacy.

"I am honored to have the support of my colleagues to serve as caucus leader. Speaker Hortman is irreplaceable — as a leader, a strategist, a colleague, and a friend. While I’ve been chosen to lead, it will take all of us, working together, to move forward, honor Speaker Hortman’s legacy, and build a Minnesota where everyone can succeed. We are all still grieving, but I am confident we can carry our shared work into the future," Stephenson said in a statement.

Stephenson was first elected in 2018 and is currently serving his fourth term representing District 35A. He is the co-chair of the Ways and Means Committee and also serves on the Commerce Finance and Policy Committee and the Taxes Committee.

The DFL Party Chairman, Richard Carlbom, released a statement regarding the new leadership, saying, "Rep. Stephenson will provide steady leadership for our caucus as House DFL Leader. As we honor the service and legacy of Melissa Hortman, Minnesotans can be confident he will continue fighting for the progressive values that unite our caucus and move our state forward."

The backstory:

The House DFL leadership position has been vacant since Rep. Hortman, and her husband Mark, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14. Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and his wife, Yvette, were also shot in their home but survived the attack.