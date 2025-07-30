MN e-bike rebate lottery opens: How you can enter

The Brief The application window for Minnesota's e-bike rebate program will open on Wednesday. Rebates will now be issued through a lottery rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must be low-income individuals or people with disabilities.



The window to apply for Minnesota's e-bike lottery opens on Wednesday with new rules following dysfunction last year.

Window opens

What we know:

The window to apply for the e-bike rebate lottery opens on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and runs until Thursday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

The rebate covers 75% of the cost of a new e-bike, up to $750.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Legislature approved changes to the rebate program this past session after issues with last year's rollout. In 2024, rebates were issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Because of that, the rebate website was slammed with traffic and crashed almost immediately. The issues were so bad that the state had to postpone the application window. When it reopened, all the rebates were claimed within seconds and many applicants were left frustrated by the tech issues.

Who is eligible for the rebates?

What's changed:

Under the changes made by the legislature, the rebate program was changed from first-come, first-served to a pure lottery. Lawmakers also restricted who is eligible for the rebate. Now, applicants must be low-income or have a disability to be eligible.

Local perspective:

For the rebate, income limits are less than $62,000 for heads of household, $78,000 for joint filers, and $41,000 for all other individuals.

The rebate is only available for Minnesota residents who have lived in the state since 2023 and filed state taxes in 2023 and 2024. You cannot have been claimed as a dependent in 2024.

Individuals with a disability qualify if they meet one of the following conditions:

Receive Social Security Disability benefits

Are under 65 and receive Supplemental Security Income

Receive home and community-based disability waiver services

Receive Medical Assistance for Employed Persons with Disabilities

How to apply for the rebate

What you can do:

A link to the online application portal will be posted on the state website at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. FOX 9 will add that link to this article once it's available.

Earlier this year, the Department of Revenue estimated 2,800 rebate certificates will be available this year.

What's next:

The state will hold the lottery within two weeks of the application window closing. Applicants will be notified if they have won a rebate. Those who are not selected will be added to a waitlist for potential future rounds of rebates.

There is a $2 million allotment each year for the rebate program. Any leftover funds from this round will be made available in a fall lottery.