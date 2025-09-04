MN State Auditor Julie Blaha not seeking reelection

article

The Brief Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha announced Thursday she won't be seeking reelection in 2026. Blaha became the state auditor in 2019 and will end her tenure in January 2027. She touts modernizing audit technology and expanding oversight.



Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha is not seeking reelection in 2026, she announced on Thursday morning.

"I’ve had the honor of serving as Minnesota’s State Auditor. My goals were to rebuild an office that was under attack and protect Minnesotans’ rights to make decisions in their local communities. I am proud to have accomplished those goals. Because the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is in a strong position, 2027 will be the time to give that opportunity to someone new," Auditor Julie Blaha said.

Blaha's achievements

The backstory:

Blaha served as Minnesota's 19th State Auditor, starting in January 2019.

In a press release on Thursday, she touted that during her tenure she expanded OSA oversight and modernized audits. Blaha also strengthened connections among local government staff, elected officials and private audit firms. She protected local control for firefighters, public employees and taxpayers.

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Auditor's Office oversees local government financial activity in Minnesota by performing audits of local government financial statements and by reviewing documents, data, reports and complaints reported to the office, according to the OSA's website.

What's next:

Blaha will serve as state auditor until Jan. 4, 2027. The election for the next state auditor will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.

"Minnesota has a strong and effective Office of the State Auditor," Blaha said. "I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and confident the Office is ready to welcome its 20th State Auditor."