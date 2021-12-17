MLK Now 2022 seeks to spark conversation about changing the socioeconomics of Black community

Experts say closing the racial wealth gap in our country will take a number of strategic ideas. One organization is committed to focusing on new goals in 2022 and is kicking off a huge event the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

The free event is called MLK Now 2022: Changing the socioeconomics of Blacks. It is expected to bring thousands to the Minneapolis Convention Center for a day of conversation that focuses on the economics, culture, education, home ownership, racial justice, healthy living and mental stability.

Organizers are still seeking donations for the event. To donate, visit mlknow2022.com.