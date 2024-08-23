MPCA reveals cause of Mississippi River sheen

The cause of a sheen spotted on the Mississippi River near Coon Rapids earlier in the week has been identified by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

What we know

On Tuesday, people in the northern metro began reporting a sheen, or shiny surface, on the water of the Mississippi River. The sheen was first reported at the Highway 610 Bridge in Coon Rapids about 1 p.m., and traveled downstream, authorities say.

After gathering samples, the MPCA says the cause of it was from a lubricant used within the hydraulic system at the Coon Rapids Dam at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.

The Three Rivers Park District, which operates the dam, says that during the adjustment of a dam gate on Tuesday morning, a valve malfunctioned and released the substance into the river. The park district estimated about 30 gallons of lubricant total spilled.

According to authorities, the lubricant that spilled is classified as "suitable for incidental food contact," which means it can come into contact with food and not cause harm.

Officials say that drinking water supplies remain safe.

What’s next?

Local and state agencies have since deployed booms to divert the sheen away from water intakes for Minneapolis and St. Paul's drinking water systems.

Authorities will also continue to gather water samples from the river to ensure its safety.

Additional samples are currently being processed, but authorities do not believe there will be any concern for public safety.