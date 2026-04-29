Floating hot tubs could be coming to Minneapolis riverfront

The Brief A Minneapolis business owner wants to launch hot tub boat rentals on the Mississippi River starting this summer. The boats would operate from Boom Island, fitting up to six people and costing $300 for 90 minutes. The Minneapolis Park Board will vote on the concession agreement Wednesday night, which could allow rentals to start over Memorial Day weekend.



A new way to enjoy the Mississippi River could be coming to Minneapolis as a local business owner hopes to launch floating hot tub boat rentals.

Hot tub boats could soon cruise the riverfront

What we know:

Matt Witt, owner of Minnesota Hot Tub Boats, wants to rent electric hot tub boats from Boom Island, letting visitors soak in river views and city sights. "I love how the river weaves its way through downtown," said Witt.

He got the idea after trying a similar boat in Seattle and researching floating hot tubs in Chicago and Milwaukee. He believes the concept fits Minnesota’s love for water and outdoor fun.

Witt says the boats are electric, travel about 5 mph and do not require a boating license. Customers will receive a safety orientation and must sign a waiver before heading out.

Rentals would start at $300 for an hour and a half, with each boat fitting up to six people. The boats would be limited to a designated area on the river.

Hot and cold

Local perspective:

Witt hopes to operate from May through November, letting people enjoy the hot tubs even during chilly weather. "Interest is definitely high right now. I think especially as we roll out of the cold and into the warmth, people are thinking about getting outdoors and, yeah, I think it's gonna be a great season," said Witt.

Witt’s excitement for the city’s waterways is clear. "I've learned to really love all the different Minneapolis waterways and lakes. And I'd love for more people to get out to the parks, check out Boom Island, and come check us out," said Witt.

The next step for hot tub boat rentals

Why you should care:

The full Minneapolis Park Board is expected to vote on Witt's concessions agreement Wednesday night. If approved, Witt hopes to launch his hot tub boats in time for Memorial Day weekend, giving locals and visitors a new way to experience the river.

Witt says he's ready for a new adventure. "It's been a long time coming, so I'm ecstatic that it's that we're here, and it's hopefully about to happen," said Witt.