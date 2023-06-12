Mississippi River canoers raise money, awareness for Stop Soldier Suicide

Two Minnesota veterans are making a canoe trip all the way down the Mississippi River to honor their own experiences and loss.

Frank Lachinski breathed a sigh of relief as he crossed under the bridge and saw the day’s finish line after more than six hours of paddling.

Dave Hardy got his canoeing counterparts onto the shore, where they joined the two soldiers who travel with them every day.

"They’re my lead team," said Hardy, who started the group Mississippi River Paddle for Stop Soldier Suicide.

Lauren Daigle’s ashes are in a vial. Hardy’s son, David’s ashes are in a 50-caliber bullet.

"We got that call on the 9th of April that he had just shot himself," said Hardy.

Both young Minnesota veterans died by suicide.

A Brown University study found veterans are 57% more likely to commit suicide than civilians, and it’s even worse among those who have served since 9/11.

So Hardy and Lachinski decided to carry out this new mission to raise awareness about the struggle for people who have served.

"As a legacy to my son just so we can hopefully prevent someone else from having to go through the same things that I’m going through as a dad," Hardy said.

Every stroke of the paddle on this 2,350-mile trip creates a ripple to raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide.

They finished 26 miles here on Monday, but this journey is on its 10th day and just getting started. They still have more than 2,000 miles to get to the mouth near New Orleans.

The trip has gone slowly so far with the river twisting and turning and staying fairly shallow, but it’s starting to get deeper and speed up.

Lachinski is in the canoe every day, but his partners change.

Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich took a paddle Monday.

On Tuesday, someone new will join him.

Hardy stays on the roads providing support and making sure Lauren and David are always along for the ride.

"I know he would’ve been proud of what I’m doing," Hardy said.

Hardy maintains a Facebook page called Mississippi River Paddle for Stop Soldier Suicide where you can follow their progress and support the charity.

And if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call 988 for help.