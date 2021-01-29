Missing teen found unresponsive in Eagan, Minnesota lake

A 13-year-old boy is in unknown condition after responders found him unresponsive in a lake in Eagan, Minnesota, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Eagan police responded to a report of a missing teen last seen in the 3000 block of Eagandale Place near Lemay Lake. When officers arrived, they found a shoe near the water. Believing he may have fallen into open water near a drain culvert, they called for the dive team to respond.

The dive team arrived around 2:15 p.m. Minutes later, they found the missing teen underwater. An ambulance took his to a hospital.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities are reminding the public to maintain caution on ice.