Missing St. Anthony children found safe

Update: The children were found safe, police announced Saturday.

Police are asking for help locating a teen and three children who left their home in St. Anthony Friday evening.

Authorities say Joshua Vanderslice, 16; Rose Vanderslice, 12; Katelyn Crosser, 12; and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home in St. Anthony around 5 p.m. The four left on foot and have not returned home.

Joshua Vanderslice was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans. He is 5’7", 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has high functioning Autism.

Rose Vanderslice was last seen wearing blue shorts. She is 5’2", 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Katelyn Crosser was last seen wearing wearing blue shorts. She is 5’2", 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rosalina Crosser was last seen wearing shorts. She is 5’02", 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know the children, please call 911 or contact Saint Anthony Village Police Department via Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office at 952-258-5334.