Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls Day on the Hill addresses disparate violence

Hundreds of people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Wednedsay as part of the first "Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls Day on the Hill", which aimed to raise awareness about the disproportionate amount of violence experienced by Black women and girls.

Advocates, including local leaders and family members of victims, were shining a light on Minnesota’s missing and murdered black women and girls.

Among them was Joyce Hayden, whose daughter was killed in a gang crossfire while visiting Atlanta.

She strongly supported the opening of a Department of Public Safety Office dedicated to missing and murdered Black women and girls, which was established in 2023.

"This is more than a ceremonial event, though," Joyce Hayden said. "It is a pivotal, pivotal moment, a collective declaration that the lives of Black women and girls matter and that the silence surrounding their disappearances and deaths will no longer be tolerated."

The office is designed to support affected families and communities and to ensure timely investigations, partly by collaborating with law enforcement.

