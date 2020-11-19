Missing: Moorhead Police looking for 28-year-old man last seen Nov. 12

article

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Marwan Asaad has not had contact with family since Nov. 12 and they are concerned for his welfare. He has also not reported to work and the reason for his disappearance is unknown.

Asaad is from Kurdistan and has been in the U.S. for about a year. He speaks “very little English,” police say.

He was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket and black pants. He was driving a Black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota plates “DNS366”.

Anyone with information about Asaad is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead Police supervisor.