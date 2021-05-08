Missing: Edina man last seen May 6

article

Police are asking for help locating a missing man who was last seen May 6 in Edina, Minnesota.

According to police, 59-year-old Douglas Paul Schroeder was last seen by family members on May 6.

Efforts to reach Mr. Schroeder by family members and Edina Police have been unsuccessful. He is described as 6’1" and weighs 195 lbs.

If you have seen Mr. Schroeder or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.