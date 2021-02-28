Missing child found after Amber Alert search for stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police say a child reported missing in an Amber Alert Sunday night has been safe.

Further details were not immediately available about how police found the child. The Amber Alert has now been cancelled.

Officers said the missing child, 2-year-old Raylene Childs, was inside a stolen 2003 Honda Pilot that was reported stolen from the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue near Central Avenue NE around 8:40 p.m.

Police searched for about two hours until the child was located around 10:30 p.m. Police were unable to confirm exactly where the child was found. It's unclear if the suspect reportedly involved in the incident was also taken into custody.