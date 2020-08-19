Missing: 93-year-old St. Paul man left home without medicine Sunday

article

St. Paul police are asking the public to help finding a missing 93-year-old man.

According to police, Charles Taylor was last seen Sunday when he drove away from home without his medicine. He was driving a black 2005 Lincoln Town Car with the Minnesota plate of 093-JHX. Family is concerned for his well-being.

Charles is 5'6'' tall, about 185 pounds and was last seen wearing a thick shirt, tan pants and brown slippers.

If you've seen him or know where he is, please call police at 651-266-5960.