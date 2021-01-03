Missing: 14-year-old last seen in Shoreview, Minnesota

article

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway child from Shoreview, Minnesota.

The Sheriff says Sarahy Ruiz left her home on New Year’s Day around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since. She may be in Minneapolis or Little Canada.

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a black sweatshirt with a bear on it. She was carrying a Puma backpack.

She is described as 5’7" and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ruiz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.