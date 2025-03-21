Minnetonka walking group celebrates post pandemic anniversary

The Brief During pandemic-era lockdowns, a group of dads in Minnetonka started a walking group to get outside and socialize. On Friday nights, they would do a few laps around their neighborhood near Boulder Creek Park. Now they are celebrating five years of friendship, camaraderie and plenty of shenanigans.



Five years ago this month, the pandemic disrupted all of our daily lives.

But in a neighborhood in the west metro, COVID-19 protocols helped some residents forge friendships that will last a lifetime.

Major milestone

What we know:

In the neighborhood surrounding Boulder Creek Park in Minnetonka, March Madness is in full swing.

But the neighbors at a college hoops party are doing more than just tracking their brackets.

They're celebrating a special anniversary.

"It kind of shows you how fast time flies," said Scott Belseth.

A bright light during dark days

The backstory:

When COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020, a group of dads started a walking "happy hour" on Friday nights as a way to get outside and socialize, even though they had to social distance at the time.

Now exactly five years to the day after they started pounding the pavement together, the group is carrying on their weekly ritual.

"A lot of friendly banter and tomfoolery. I think there was one evening someone had their smartwatch and someone registered about 30,000 steps," said Belseth.

‘On patrol’

What they're saying:

What started with a handful of men has grown to almost 20, who now go on golf trips and take turns hosting parties on different holidays.

They jokingly call themselves the Boulder Creek Citizens Patrol (BCCP), claiming their regular walks keep the neighborhood safe.

"It really fostered a lot of interaction and kind of brought this neighborhood really together to be quite honest, which is interesting to say during a pandemic," said BCCP member Chad Underwood.

The social strolls have become more sporadic since the stay-at-home order was lifted.

But the neighbors hope to continue putting one foot in front of the other with each other for as long as they can.

"These are families and friends that we've traveled together, we coach youth sports together, and our kids are in school together and we are active in the community together. So it absolutely is something that we hope will continue," said Belseth.