Minnetonka carjacking suspect arrested

The man wanted for a violent carjacking in Minnetonka last month, that sparked a large turnout to a city meeting on Monday, is now in police custody.

Romell Roshode Lewis,21, was arrested Tuesday morning after being tracked down in the area of University Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul. He is charged with three felonies for the carjacking on Aug. 17 in a Minnetonka driveway.

According to the criminal complaint, Lewis was among a group that jumped from a sedan and attacked a woman at her home, as she returned from grocery shopping. The woman was dragged from her vehicle in front of her 13-year-old son, who was shoved to the ground when he tried to get help.

The woman's car was stolen but later located at a nearby Walgreens using GPS tracking.

The victim's husband spoke at a Minnetonka City Council meeting on Monday.

"My son’s got some trauma. He wakes up in the middle of the night and every car that drives down the street –thinking that someone's going to come back again," Craig Beason said.



