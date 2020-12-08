Minnetonka 4th graders celebrate classmate's transplant anniversary

article

Tuesday was a party day for a fourth grade class in Minnetonka as students celebrating the life and future of their classmate Luke Hauser.

For most kids, 2020 has been tough, but for Hauser, it’s been a lifetime of tough. He was born with a rare liver disease, has had more than 20 surgeries, multiple blood infections, central lines, feeding tubes and ER visits.

One year ago Tuesday, Hauser received a new liver. His teacher and friends wanted to celebrate the anniversary however they could, even if it had to be virtual. With t-shirts, his favorite snack and videos, his classmates recognized his ninja spirit.

“You’re a superstar ninja,” said one classmate. “This year has been tough, but we’ll make it through.”

While the kids recognized Hauser Tuesday, he was thinking of someone else.

“It reminds me most of the person who died who gave me my liver,” he said.

He said he wants to grow up, go to MIT and work for NASA. With his new liver, his family knows now that anything is possible.