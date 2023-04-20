Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Minnesota's unemployment rate down slightly in March

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Economy
FOX 9
A "help wanted" sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28, 2022 in New York City.

A "help wanted" sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate was down slightly in March to 2.8%, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. 

DEED says the private sector lost around 6,100 jobs, while the government gained around 400. Labor force participation stayed flat month-to-month at 68%. 

The five supersectors in Minnesota that lost jobs, according to DEED, were:

  • Construction lost 1,900 jobs, or 1.4%
  • Manufacturing lost 1,300 jobs, 0.4%
  • Trade, Transportation, and Utilities lost 2,300 jobs, 0.4%
  • Professional & Business Services lost 1,200 jobs, 0.3%
  • Other Services lost 700 jobs, 0.7%

"A decline in the unemployment rate is good news for Minnesota," Temporary DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a press release. "While a decline in the number of jobs and no change in the labor force participation rate may seem like a bit of a disconnect, the data trends will even out over time."

Sectors that added jobs in March were educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, and government. 

Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked up 0.2% in March.  