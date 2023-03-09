Minnesota unemployment rate remains steady, 14k jobs added in February

Minnesota gained 14,100 jobs in February, according to data from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED says the private sector gained 12,000 and the state’s unemployment stayed near historic lows at 2.9%. Across the country, unemployment fell 0.1% to 3.4% as 517,000 jobs were added nationally.

"Our biggest month-to-month job growth in nearly a year indicates our labor market is still very tight but not so tight as to greatly constrain job growth," DEED Labor Market Information Director Angelina Nguyen said in a release. "This is good news for employers and job seekers."

DEED offered a breakdown of where jobs were added:

Construction gained 2,200 jobs, 1.7%

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 1,300 jobs, up 0.2%

Professional & Business Services gained 6,600 jobs, up 1.7%

Education and Health Services gained 2,000 jobs, up 0.4%

Government gained 2,100 jobs, up 0.5%

State data show the only job sector to not show annual growth was mining and logging which saw 25 job losses.