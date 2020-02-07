Minnesotans request nearly 44,000 absentee ballots in presidential primaries so far

Nearly 44,000 absentee ballots were requested in Minnesota’s 2020 primary process so far and 17,195 of them were accepted.

Both DFL and Republican voters requested the ballots after the primary opened Jan. 17.

Nearly 38,000 DFL voters requested ballots and nearly 6,000 Republican voters did the same. Of those, 14,516 DFL ballots were accepted and 2,678 Republican abblots were approved.

Since 2014, Minnesotans have had the option for “no-excuse absentee” voting. Also, all county election offices throughout the state offer early voting, too.

Visit mnvotes.org for more information on how to vote early or request a vote from home ballot.