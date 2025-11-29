Minnesotans embrace snowy weekend with sledding and tree hunting

The Brief Minnesotans embraced the snowy holiday weekend with sledding and Christmas tree shopping. B & J's Evergreen Tree Farm in Eden Prairie saw steady business as families picked out trees. The snowstorm created a festive atmosphere, drawing people outdoors despite the cold.



A winter snowstorm over the holiday weekend didn't deter Minnesotans from enjoying outdoor activities like sledding and picking out Christmas trees.

Snowy fun in the metro

What we know:

The snowstorm began with light flurries that quickly turned into a heavier snowfall, creating a white blanket across the metro area. This allowed kids to enjoy sledding on local hills.

Noah, a young sledder, shared his secret to a fast ride, "Put all your body weight on the front so it will go forward." However, he also noted the challenges, "The thing I don’t like about sledding I turn a lot, and then I flip, and then I keep bumping on the snow. It hurts."

Christmas spirit at the tree farm

What they're saying:

Samuel Stafford, a Shakopee resident, described the experience of driving to the tree farm, "I was going up 169, and everyone’s white knuckling. And I’m like, I can’t wait to get a Christmas tree."

Carter Kolbinger, B&J Evergreen Lot Manager, noted the increase in visitors, "Well, the snow has seemed to bring the Minnesotans out today. It’s been busy, pretty much ever since we opened here at nine."

The holiday weekend snowstorm brought families to B & J's Evergreen Tree Farm in Eden Prairie, where they braved the cold to select their Christmas trees. The snowy weather added to the festive mood, with steady foot traffic throughout the day.