Minnesotans celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day Monday in Minneapolis

Minnesotans joined together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Senator Tina Smith joined the event, which was hosted by the Native American Community Development Institute.

The senator met with NACDI Community Engagement Programs Manager Elizabeth Day, CEO of American Indian Community Development Corporation Mike Goze, CEO of American Indian OIC Dr. Joe Hobot, and Executive of Minneapolis American Indian Center Mary LaGarde at the new Indigenous Food Urban Farm Concept at East 29th Street, where leaders blessed the site.

Hosts and attendees used the event to highlight the community's needs as well as the importance of voting.