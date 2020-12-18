Minnesota will get fewer Pfizer vaccines than expected this month

Minnesota is among the states suddenly notified this week it will get significantly fewer Pfizer vaccines than expected in December.

State health officials said they were told late Wednesday that Minnesota will have its second allotment from Pfizer cut nearly in half.

For weeks, Pfizer's allotments have been a moving target. On Dec. 8, Minnesota officials said they were planning to get a total of 183,400 vaccines from Pfizer and a second vaccine manufacturer, Moderna, by the end of the month.

That included an initial allotment of 46,800 from Pfizer and two allocations from Moderna -- 94,800 and 41,800, respectively. As of Dec. 8, when state officials held a news conference detailing vaccine allocations for the first time, Minnesota did not have a commitment about a second allocation from Pfizer.

Minnesota was subsequently told it would get a second allotment of 70,000 vaccines from Pfizer by the end of the month.

But late Wednesday, Minnesota was told it would get significantly fewer Pfizer vaccines in that second allotment. The number is now 33,150, said Doug Schultz, a spokesman for the state health department.

Minnesota and other states say Pfizer is having "manufacturing fluctuations."

Pfizer said in a statement Thursday that it is not experiencing any production issues and has millions of doses in warehouses waiting to be distributed across the country.