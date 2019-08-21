Minnesota Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager

The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin as their new general manager.

Guerin comes to the Wild from the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was the assistant general manager for five seasons. Prior to that, he was a player development coach for the Penguins. He played 18 seasons in the NHL and represented the United States in three Olympics.

The Wild said they have signed the 48-year-old to a multi-year contract.

Guerin replaces Paul Fenton, who was fired by the team in July after only 14 months on the job. Owner Craig Leipold said Fenton was “not the right fit for our organization going forward.”