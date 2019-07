- The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton only 14 months after he took the job.

Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement he informed Fenton on Tuesday that he was "not the right fit for our organization going forward." The team will begin the search for a new general manager immediately.

Fenton was the third general manager in franchise history.

Prior to coming to the Wild, Fenton was an assistant general manager for the Nashville Predators, while simultaneously working as the general manager of the AHL Milwaukee Admirals.

The 59-year-old played seven years in the NHL with seven different teams.

Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers will serve as acting general manager until a replacement can be found, the Wild said. The team will not be replacing any additional staff at this point.

The team has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon with owner Craig Leipold.