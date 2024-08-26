Minnesota wedding photographer accused of secretly recording client

A popular Minnesota photographer is facing a criminal charge after police said he secretly recorded a bride partially nude in a dressing room.

The investigation began in April after the significant other of Mitchell Ringness turned over a thumb drive to police. According to court documents, investigators found a video on it showing a bride in her underwear with her breasts exposed.

Police determined the video was recorded at a wedding at The Barn of Chapeau Shores in Albert Lea in October 2020.

Ringness, 30, of Pine City, operates Duluth-based Mr. Photography but photographs weddings statewide, according to his website.

Taylor Hughes, who went to high school with Ringness, admired his work and hired him for her wedding in 2022. She said she fears she might also be a victim.

"The thought that I could potentially have been spied on – and not just me but my wedding party – it’s a lot to process I feel like," she said.

Hughes said Ringness also shot her friend’s wedding in early August, four months after the investigation began but before prosecutors charged him.

"We definitely want justice. We want something more to come to this, like a full investigation," she said. "My heart goes out to the bride that was in that video that they did find."

In a statement, the owners of the venue, Chad and Jayne Iverson, said, in part: "The safety of our wedding couples and all guests is vitally important to us, so hearing this news has been very upsetting to us. Anyone affected by this individual has our deepest sympathy."

Ringness couldn’t be reached for comment.

He received a summons for the gross misdemeanor charge. It’s unclear when he’ll appear in court.