Minnesota weather: Warm and muggy; chance for storms this weekend

A warm and muggy day is in store on Thursday, as temperatures climb into the 80s and storms push through northern Minnesota.

Thursday will be fairly cloudy for much of the day, with rain expected in northern and western Minnesota. However, it's likely to stay away from the Twin Cities until late Thursday evening.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, there are chances for showers to drift into the Twin Cities metro as temperatures fall into the 60s for much of the state.

On Friday, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening in the Twin Cities, though soaking rains are expected in northern Minnesota. The high temperature will be a muggy 79 degrees in the Twin Cities, and in the upper 70s for much of the southern half of the state. Cooler temperatures in the 60s are expected in northern Minnesota.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the high on Saturday will be around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities, with evening rumbles of thunder possible. Sunday will be humid with some sunshine and the chance for some isolated thunder, as temperatures top out around 79 degrees.

Sunshine and low to mid 80s return for Monday and Tuesday.