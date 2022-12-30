Minnesota weather: Sunny with highs in the 20s

Following a dusting of snow overnight, Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 20s, just below the average foe this time of year of 25 degrees.

Temperatures will dip slightly overnight into the middle teens, before warming into New Year's Eve with highs in the 30s by the afternoon.

Spotty flurries are possible Saturday evening. Be careful driving home from any New Year's Eve celebrations as roads will re-freeze by then, meaning some spots might be slippery.