Minnesota weather: Severe storms rolling through state Friday evening

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of western Minnesota as it makes its way west through the state on Friday evening.

Severe storms in Minnesota

What we know:

Clouds have began to build throughout the afternoon, setting the stage for potential severe storms in western Minnesota.

Counties such as Redwood and Renville are expected to keep an eye out for increased rain, winds of 60+ mph and potential hail. Counties under advisement will continue to be updated as the storm continues to track.

Pop-up storms will linger into early Saturday morning before clearing out.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Clouds will clear for a sunnier afternoon on Saturday. Dew points creep into the mid-60s, making it feel slightly more humid. Highs will approach 80 degrees in the metro.

Sunday will be more humid with temperatures in the low 80s. The heat and humidity will persist into next week, along with off-and-on storm chances.