Minnesota weather: Pop-up rumbles Saturday, a few stray drips into Sunday

Saturday morning took a break from the showers, but they are expected to return by Saturday afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

Saturday forecast

What to expect:

The showers took a break Saturday morning but more showers, and possibly some grumblers, are expected into the afternoon and evening.

Showers are expected to develop in western Minnesota and move across central and eastern Minnesota.

Temperatures will warm up to the 70s, with a high of 74 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy and mild. Some showers are possible here and there.

Looking into next week, the weather is expected to be nice with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Here is your seven-day forecast: