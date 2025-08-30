Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Quiet and seasonable Saturday ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 30, 2025 8:50am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Pleasant and seasonable Saturday

FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Saturday's weather will be pleasant and quiet with cloud cover slowly decreasing.
    • Light winds will be blowing throughout the weekend.
    • More pleasant sunshine is expected on Labor Day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday morning is starting on a quiet note with cloud cover slowly dissipating throughout the day. 

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Some parts of north central and northeastern Minnesota are seeing patches of fog this morning.

Temperatures are expected to warm up and reach the upper 70s. 

There is a bit of cloud cover in the southwest and fairly sunny conditions in the northeast.

Light winds will be blowing throughout the weekend.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday will bring even more sunshine with temperatures slightly higher than the seasonal average. 

Labor Day will be more of the same with high temperatures in the upper 70s. 

A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

