Minnesota weather: Quiet and seasonable Saturday ahead

The Brief Saturday's weather will be pleasant and quiet with cloud cover slowly decreasing. Light winds will be blowing throughout the weekend. More pleasant sunshine is expected on Labor Day.



Saturday morning is starting on a quiet note with cloud cover slowly dissipating throughout the day.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Some parts of north central and northeastern Minnesota are seeing patches of fog this morning.

Temperatures are expected to warm up and reach the upper 70s.

There is a bit of cloud cover in the southwest and fairly sunny conditions in the northeast.

Light winds will be blowing throughout the weekend.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday will bring even more sunshine with temperatures slightly higher than the seasonal average.

Labor Day will be more of the same with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday afternoon.