Minnesota weather: Quiet and seasonable Saturday ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday morning is starting on a quiet note with cloud cover slowly dissipating throughout the day.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Some parts of north central and northeastern Minnesota are seeing patches of fog this morning.
Temperatures are expected to warm up and reach the upper 70s.
There is a bit of cloud cover in the southwest and fairly sunny conditions in the northeast.
Light winds will be blowing throughout the weekend.
Future forecast
What's next:
Sunday will bring even more sunshine with temperatures slightly higher than the seasonal average.
Labor Day will be more of the same with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday afternoon.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.