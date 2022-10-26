Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine with seasonable temperatures

A lovely day is in store, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Wednesday.

The high temperature will be around 52 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with warmer temperatures expected in western and southern Minnesota. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota, with highs in the 40s.

Overnight, the cloud cover will start to stream in from the south and west, keeping temperatures more mild. Lows will be around 41 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with lows in the 40s in southwestern Minnesota.

Thursday is looking a few degrees warmer, with a high of around 56 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. It'll be cloudier, and a few stray drips can't be ruled out – especially in southwestern Minnesota.

This weekend is looking lovely, with highs in the 60s and sunshine. And the nice weather continues for Halloween on Monday, with a high of around 60 degrees.