Minnesota weather: Periodic showers to start the week

The Brief Sunday will be cloudy with some spotty showers. The high temperature Sunday will be 53 degrees in the Twin Cities. More of a chance for rain comes Monday.



Sunday is expected to be cloudy with some periodic showers, before more showers are expected Monday.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be cloudy with showers clipping parts of eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

North central and south central Minnesota will have a cloudy and breezy day, with more chances for rain in the eastern and southern parts of the state.

A few sprinkles or light showers linger Sunday night with another round of showers sliding through Monday.

The high temperature for Sunday is 53 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Looking ahead

Monday is expected to be warmer, with scattered showers likely. Monday will also be breezy and cloudy.

The chance of showers lingers through part of Tuesday before we start to dry out the rest of the forecast.

Temperatures peak just above seasonal averages every day ahead.

Here is your seven-day forecast: