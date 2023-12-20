Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: High temperature records could be broken heading into weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Colder and more seasonable temperatures early in the week will continue to warm as the week goes on, with the possibility of record-high temps being broken this weekend.

Wednesday morning begins with temperatures just below the freezing line, but will increase as the day continues on.

Sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s could be seen in the next few days and on Christmas Eve, with the possibility of records being broken.

The average high at this time of year is 28 degrees.

MN weather: Warming trend through Christmas

The cold is now behind us as we start another warming trend through Christmas.