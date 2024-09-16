Minnesota weather: Hot and muggy start to the week

The Brief Another summer-style and humid day on Monday. Widespread highs in the 80s with a daytime high of 87 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Rain chances return later this week.



It's a hot and humid start to the week as temperatures reach the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies for Monday.

Monday's forecast

It's feeling more like summer in Minnesota as temperatures reach the mid-80s. Enjoy plenty of afternoon sunshine and southerly winds at 5-10 mph. The daytime high for the Twin Cities metro is 87 degrees.

Dew points will hover in the mid-60s, adding a sticky feel to the air. Northern Minnesota could see some pocket storms Monday, with a level 2 risk of severe weather issued for northwestern parts of the state, but the rest of us should stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 60s, remaining warm and somewhat stuffy. The sky will stay mostly clear, though occasional clouds may pass through.

Warm week ahead

While the heat and humidity will gradually ease, temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout the week, above the average of 73 degrees. By the weekend, temperatures could drop closer to seasonable with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday is another humid and warm day with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms and shower chances return on Thursday and continue into the weekend, with a great chance of heavier rain by Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: