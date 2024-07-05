Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Houston County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota weather: Brighter and drier Friday, but stray rumble chances linger

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 5, 2024 9:22am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Brighter, drier Friday, stray rumbles

The Friday after the 4th of July is looking brighter and drier, but stray rumble chances continue to linger. Meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After widespread rainfall across Minnesota on the 4th of July, Friday is shaping up to be brighter and drier while chances for rumbles continue to linger. 

Showers in the metro area are mostly fading Friday morning, but the forecast shows some redeveloping isolated storm systems later in the day. Those systems are expected to fade away later in the evening. 

Highs on Friday are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s with temperatures dropping into the the lower to mid-60s in the evening. 

Saturday is expected to have more showers develop west of Interstate 35 as temperatures will approach the 80s in a lot of areas. 

Next week will likely be more pleasant with temperatures hovering in the lower 80s. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

From: FOX 9