Minnesota weather: Brighter and drier Friday, but stray rumble chances linger

After widespread rainfall across Minnesota on the 4th of July, Friday is shaping up to be brighter and drier while chances for rumbles continue to linger.

Showers in the metro area are mostly fading Friday morning, but the forecast shows some redeveloping isolated storm systems later in the day. Those systems are expected to fade away later in the evening.

Highs on Friday are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s with temperatures dropping into the the lower to mid-60s in the evening.

Saturday is expected to have more showers develop west of Interstate 35 as temperatures will approach the 80s in a lot of areas.

Next week will likely be more pleasant with temperatures hovering in the lower 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: