Minnesota weather: Breezy and sunny Saturday, cooler and seasonable Sunday

The Brief Breezy northwest winds on Saturday keep temperatures steady and may lead to falling temperatures this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine all weekend after clouds move out on Saturday morning. There will also be a chance of showers and a few snowflakes in the mix on Monday night.



Plenty of sunshine and gusty winds are in store for this weekend.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday will be a tad gusty with steady winds out of the northwest.

Winds may gust into the upper 20s throughout the day.

This northwest wind will keep temperatures steady through midday with falling temperatures expected by mid-afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine after clouds move out this morning.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Clear skies and lighter northwest winds will lead to a colder start on Sunday.

The day will kick off in the 20s for most of the state with highs warming into the lower and some mid-40s.

The next system arrives in the region around Monday night, bringing a chance of showers and potentially a few snowflakes.

Highs stay in the 40s for the rest of the forecast with another round of rain showers possible on Thursday.