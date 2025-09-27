Minnesota weather: Breezy Saturday, dry and warm weather continues

The Brief A weak cold front will pass by today with a little northwest breeze lingering over the state. Temperatures peak in the 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are expected throughout the upcoming work week.



The sunshine continues with a dry and pleasant weekend ahead.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

A cold front brought a few clouds over the area overnight with a northwest breeze in the wake of the front.

Gusts may hit the upper teens to the lower 20s throughout the day.

The temperatures will peak just above average and range from the lower to mid-70s over the area.

Saturday is starting out with plenty of sunshine.

Watch for fire alerts, especially in northern Minnesota, with low humidity and a breeze in the forecast.

Extended forecast

What's next:

We close out the weekend on a dry, warm, and sunny note. Sunday looks stunning with a light south breeze.

Temperatures get a healthy boost for Monday as we look to peak in the lower to mid-80s for parts of the area. The 80s are on tap this upcoming work week for the Twin Cities with a mix of upper 70s and lower 80s in other parts of the state.

Temperatures look to stay around 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal average through this forecast period.

No precipitation is expected this week.