Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s

Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state.

A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.

That is for Tuesday though. Today will be sunny and a great day to clean out those clogged gutters or get the rest of the ice off the driveway.