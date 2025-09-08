Gov. Walz's order aims to continue protecting vaccine access in MN

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order aimed at protecting access to vaccines in Minnesota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes amid changes at the federal level that could restrict vaccine access. The health department is instructed to protect vaccine access and directs the state epidemiologist to issue a standing order for the COVID-19 vaccine.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order that directs the Minnesota Department of Health to expand its efforts to protect vaccine access in Minnesota.

This executive order comes in response to actions by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to change recommendations that restrict vaccine availability at the federal level, a news release from the governor's office says. It also comes after Florida moved to eliminate vaccine mandates.

Vaccine access in Minnesota

What they're saying:

In addition to directing the Minnesota Department of Health to continue protecting vaccine access, the executive order directs the state epidemiologist to issue a standing order for the COVID-19 vaccine. This would provide greater flexibility for health care providers and pharmacists to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, the press release states.

"Vaccines are one of the greatest public health achievements in modern medicine," Walz said. "While the Trump Administration attempts to limit Americans’ access to preventative care, Minnesota will be guided by science and medical expertise, prioritizing the health and safety of our people."

"Minnesota is in a stronger position than most states to handle the loss of federal vaccine support, thanks to years of work by MDH and our partners," Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham said. "Still, the scale of these cuts will likely lead to changes that affect Minnesotans. We don’t yet know what those changes will be, but MDH will keep a close eye on the situation, work to protect vaccine access, and stay closely connected with our public health partners."

Dig deeper:

Walz's order directs state agencies to work together with insurers, providers and others to support access to and accurate information about all available vaccines.

In Minnesota, pharmacists can administer influenza and COVID-19 vaccines according to the FDA license to patients ages 3 and older without a separate prescription. The governor's press release notes COVID vaccines are becoming available for Minnesotans, with increasing availability over the next several weeks.

The order also directs the Minnesota Department of Health to continue protecting access by issuing a standing order or protocol for the COVID-19 vaccine, and monitoring whether similar measures are needed for other routine vaccines. This order would expand access to the COVID vaccine despite federal limitations, the release states.

MDH is also ordered to work with partner agencies to remove barriers to access to the vaccine.