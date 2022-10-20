Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers ask for better pay, protection from crime

Uber and Lyft drivers are asking lawmakers for help with better pay and protection against criminal assaults after facing issues with their respective companies.

Several Minnesota drivers from the ride-sharing apps voiced their concern in a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday for wanting to be classified as an employee instead of independent contractors, citing a lack of protection and benefits.

The drivers cited the dangers while driving and threats of criminal assaults while on the job. One driver shared his story after a customer attacked him and tried to take his phone.

"He snatched the phone from me… I tried to get it back. He hit me with a metal he was holding on the head. This is the result," the Uber driver said, gesturing to the bloodied shirt he wore on the day of the attack.

As independent contractors, the drivers say they are required to provide their own car and insurance in order to drive for the apps and are given little in return. They say they're also struggling to make money, with the companies taking up to 60% of the rate for the ride.

Minnesota lawmakers said they are preparing to write legislation next session to reclassify the drivers as employees at the state level.

"I would make it clear that if you are working for an organization and they’re controlling the platform, they’re controlling how you do business, they’re controlling the branding, all of that stuff. There is a presumption that you are an employee unless they refute that presumption," said Rep. Emma Greenman.

The U.S. Labor Department said last week it would implement a new rule making it harder to declare workers as contractors, especially if they are an integral part of the company’s business.

The department added the new rule would help employers and workers determine whether someone is an employee or an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act. It would help to combat employee misclassification, which denies workers’ rights and protections under federal labor standards and overall hurts the economy, according to a news release.

FOX 9 reached out to Uber for comment on the matter, and a spokesperson responded:

"With rising prices of food, rent and other costs, Uber is proud to provide a source of extra money for drivers and earners. On average, mobility drivers are making $37 per utilized hour on the Uber platform. We look forward to continuing to find ways to support drivers and improve their experience on the platform as they earn with Uber."

Lyft responded to FOX 9 with the statement:

"Lyft cares deeply about drivers, and we work hard to ensure our platform offers valuable and flexible earning opportunities. We regularly ask for and use driver feedback to strengthen our platform, and recently expanded our gas rewards program to help drivers save at the pump. In fact, drivers nationwide in Q2 earned on average $37+ per utilized hour, including tips and bonuses. We are also committed to doing what we can to help protect drivers from crime, including continuing to take action and invest in technology, policies and partnerships to make Lyft as safe as it can be."