Minnesota Twins playoff tickets go on sale Friday

The Minnesota Twins announced single game, post season tickets will go on sale Friday, September 22.

The Twins magic number currently stands at one, and should they stay in their current spot, they would get the third seed in the playoffs, earning home-field advantage for their first series.

The fist game of the best of three series would be October 3 at Target field, game two would be the following day.

If the Twins are able to get the second seed in the American League they would move to the Divisional Series and those dates would change.

For more information about how to get tickets