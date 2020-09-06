Minnesota Town Ball wraps up shortened 2020 season with weekend tournament

As Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, a summer stable is also coming to end for the year.

Minnesota Town Ball is wrapping up its 2020 season this weekend with the state tournament. On Sunday, the Chanhassen Red Birds won the Class B title, their third championship in as many years.

Monday, the Class C champions will be decided as well. It's an end to a season that almost didn't happen. All sports were put on hold by the pandemic to begin the summer.

But a decision by Governor Walz in June allowed the league to restart. However, early on, several games ended up being cancelled after players faced exposure to COVID-19.