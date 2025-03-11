Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 14-16)

article

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish dancing, take a stroll under the full moon or experience life-like dinosaurs at events in Minnesota this weekend.

Day of Irish Dance

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Sunday, March 16

Ticketed event

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early by watching Irish dancing at the Landmark Center. Enjoy Irish dances from performance and competition teams during the fun-filled event. Additionally, the Decade of Dance award will be presented to dancers who have been studying and performing for 10 years or more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for children and seniors are $7, while adults are $9. More information can be found online, here.

Luck O’ The Lake Run

Excelsior Brewing Company, Excelsior

Saturday, March 15

Registration fee for race

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k and one-mile run in downtown Excelsior near Lake Minnetonka. After the race, enjoy a beer a magician and Irish dancing at Excelsior Brewing Company.

Online registration for the race closes on March 13, though limited walk-up registrations are available on March 14 and March 15 during packet pickup. The first race starts at 9 a.m., with the post-race party kicking off at 10 a.m. More information can be found online here.

Full Moon Hike

Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Friday, March 14

Ticketed event

The Landscape Arboretum is hosting its Full Sugar Maple Moon hike on Friday. Stroll along a tealight-lit trail through the maple trees, enjoy maple treats and drink, watch syrup making in action, and hear American Indian storytelling.

Tickets start at $17.50 for non-members and $7.50 for members and children ages 15 and younger. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Find more information online here.

Jurassic Quest

Minneapolis Convention Center

March 14-16

Ticketed event

Experience the thrill of a realistic dinosaur experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend. This family-friendly event offers fossil digging, a raptor training encounter, dinosaur rides, a life-sized tyrannosaurus and more!

The event takes place on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets start at $29.72. More information can be found online here.

Harlem Globetrotters

Target Center in Minneapolis and Mayo Civic Center in Rochester

March 15 and March 16

Ticketed event

The famous Harlem Globetrotters are taking to the courts in Minnesota this weekend. Watch as players face-off to see who has the best tricks and see all-new exciting challenges at this year's show.

The Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, and then at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16. Find ticketing information online here.