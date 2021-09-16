Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:05 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Crow Wing County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County
Tornado Warning
from THU 6:32 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Benton County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Renville County, Saint Louis County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 6:39 PM CDT until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Morrison County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:48 PM CDT until THU 7:30 PM CDT, Stearns County

Minnesota Supreme Court says pardon votes must be unanimous

Published 
Minnesota
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that unanimous votes are required for the state Board of Pardons to grant clemency.

Justices overruled a lower court that had declared the 124-year-old standard to be unconstitutional. The order by Justice G. Barry Anderson means that the three board members all must agree to grant a pardon, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Minnesota’s pardons process dates to an 1896 constitutional amendment that took sole authority away from the governor. The Legislature then passed a law requiring a unanimous decision by the board.

Amreya Shefa sued after she was denied a pardon in 2020 on a 2-1 vote. Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison voted for the pardon; Chief Justice Lorie Gildea voted no.

Walz joined with Shefa in arguing two votes should have been enough. A Ramsey County judge sided with them in July. She agreed the process was flawed but stopped short of saying Shefa deserved a pardon in the killing of her husband, whom she accused of repeated sexual abuse.

Shefa’s attorney, Andy Crowder, said she’s likely to be deported to Ethiopia, where she fears her husband’s relatives will kill her.

Walz told reporters he respects the Supreme Court ruling but that he’d like the Legislature to take a look at the law.