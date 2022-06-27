Minnesota State Patrol crackdown nets more than 700 stops, 11 arrests

The second of five "high-intensity patrols" performed last weekend resulted in more than 700 stops and 11 arrested for DWI.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 530 of those stops were cited for speeding (with the highest speeds including a 17-year-old going 113 mph, and a motorcyclist going 107 mph).

Troopers conducted the targeted patrol as part of Project 20(22) – an effort to "prioritize enforcement of speed, seat belt use and distraction."

The goal of the program is to have a visible trooper presence and protect motorists during busy times on the roads.