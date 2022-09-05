Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success.

"It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."

Dana and Richard Bain came on Sunday, but decided that wasn’t enough, and made another trip on Monday. They felt safe at the fair, even after hearing about the shooting at the fairgrounds on Saturday that sent one person to Region’s Hospital.

"Every time you turn around there was a police [officer]" Richard said.

As for attendance, on some days the fair got close to matching the record level turnouts seen before COVID-19… but still fell just short of setting new records.

"The weekends were right about as strong as could be," vendor Dan Runyon told FOX 9. He’s been running Juanita’s Fajitas at the fair for 32 years; and seen plenty in that time.

"It’s still the best fair in the country," Runyon said.

Now that the fair is over, clean-up is just getting started, and for some vendors that could take just as long as the fair itself.