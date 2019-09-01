Minnesota State Fair crushed another daily attendance record on Friday

article

Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair crushed a record on Friday.

The fair set a new daily attendance record for the second Friday with 209,789 people cruising through the gates. This broke the previous record - 187,066 in 2017 - for the day by more than 22,000 people.

Friday's attendance is now the highest attendance for the fair so far this year.

Two-thirds of the way through, the total state fair attendance sits at 1,430,156. To break the all-time record, which was set at 2,046,533 in 2018, the fair would have to average 205,460 over the final three days of the event.

The fair wraps on Labor Day.